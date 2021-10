Danilov Considers Ukrainian Courts To Be No Less Dangerous Than Oligarchs

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), considers Ukrainian courts to be no less dangerous than the oligarchs.

He said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yes, a judicial corporation with its own rules and relationships is no less dangerous for our country than the oligarchs. They can postpone, suspend, raise, speed up, slow down any issue. And they treat this philosophically, they see it that way," he said.

Danilov also believes that there is absolutely no analysis of the adoption of court decisions in Ukraine.

"Because in the same solution, but in different interpretations, you will see conditionally from +100 to -100, although they will be absolutely mirrored. This is a big problem," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 23, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on oligarchs.

The National Security Committee asked ex-speaker Dmytro Razumkov to re-vote the bill on oligarchs due to a legal collision.

Parliamentarians at the same time supported amendments No. 398 (Razumkov’s) on granting the NACP the right to recognize persons as oligarchs and No. 406 (of the head of the committee Zavitnevych), the decision to recognize an oligarch is made by the National Security and Defense Council on the basis of a proposal from the Cabinet of Ministers, a member of the NSDC, the National Bank, the Security Service or the Antimonopoly Committee.

