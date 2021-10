Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov is in favor of a tough presidential republic.

He said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"If you want my personal opinion, I can say. I am for a tough presidential republic. Why? Because then there is a responsible person who understands what he is doing, why, and so on. It is difficult to find facts in our history when without personality it was possible to make a leap forward. This is not only in our history. Today, personalities are actually creating all countries," Danilov said.

He believes that parliamentary-presidential republics can also exist, "but in conditions when there is already an established democracy, which has its roots, and for this, centuries must pass."

“We need to decide once and for all what kind of country we have. If we are a presidential republic, I must say - let's make a presidential republic, where the President is the head of the executive branch, is responsible for all these processes. And then everything is fine with you. It turns out that we elect the President by the people, hopes are pinned on him, but according to the Constitution we have a parliamentary-presidential republic. Well, then, according to the logic of a parliamentary-presidential republic, the President should be elected in parliament and put an end to this issue. But the people do not want to be deprived of the right to elect the President," Danilov added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2019, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Oleksii Danilov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

