The Donbasenergo energy generating company stopped the operation of the Sloviansk thermal power plant (TPP) due to lack of fuel.

This is evidenced by data on the state of power units of thermal power plants and nuclear power plants on the website of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to them, as of 09:53 a.m. on October 25, all power units of the Sloviansk TPP were turned off due to lack of fuel.

At the same time, according to the Ministry of Energy, as of October 23, at the warehouses of the Sloviansk TPP, there were enough coal reserves for six days of work.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-June 2021, the Donbasenergo energy generating company increased net loss 9.6 times or by UAH 202.5 million to UAH 226.07 million compared to the same period last year.

The Donbasenergo power generating company operates the Starobesheve thermoelectric power plant (located in the part of Donetsk region not controlled by the Ukrainian government) and the Slovyansk thermoelectric power plant, which have a combined installed capacity of 2,890 MW.

The Energoinvest Holding owns 60.859% of the shares in Donbasenergo, the State Property Fund owns 25% + one share, and other minority shareholders - 14.14%.

