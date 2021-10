The leadership of the National Police’s Department of Strategic Investigations has been dismissed because of the errors in the National Security and Defense Council’s (NSDC) sanctions on crime bosses.

Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi stated this while answering questions from members of the parliament, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"An official check, an official investigation was conducted, as a result of which several people in the National Police were dismissed, including the leadership of the Department of Strategic Investigations," he said.

According to him, technical changes were found in the names of the people who were sanctioned, particularly the Latin alphabet, after an assessment of the implementation of the sanctions was conducted based on technical corrections made by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"There were certain letters that did not correspond to the data in foreign passports, including those of these citizens. Where the date of birth was changed or did not match, where another citizenship was indicated… In total, 108 such technical corrections were made," Monastyrskyi said.

These errors have already been transferred to the National Bank of Ukraine and banking institutions to enable them to block the corresponding accounts of these people if they were not blocked due to technical inaccuracies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Muslim businessmen on whom the National Security and Defense Council imposed sanctions in May consider it a mistake to include them on the lists of “thieves in law” and crime bosses.

