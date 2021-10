President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with the Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko the resolution of the capital's problems.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on Klitschko's Facebook page.

"Our meeting was businesslike, and we talked about solving the problems of Kyiv in the face of current challenges. And we have many of them. And we need effective interaction - exclusively in favor of Kyiv and Ukraine. I say this as the mayor of the capital and as the chairperson of the Association of Ukrainian Cities," he wrote.

He also noted that not all media reports about the meeting with Zelenskyy are true.

A lot of theses and details were attributed from the words of some "sources".

"I understand that today there are forces both in my entourage and in the entourage of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which do not need a constructive dialogue and require a political confrontation between the President and the mayor of the capital," Klitschko said.

According to media reports, on October 19, Zelenskyy met with Klitschko for the first time in a year.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Development of Communities and Territories Oleksii Chernyshov, who allegedly can head the Kyiv City State Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 20, the Committee on State Power recommended the Verkhovna Rada adopt a bill on the separation of powers between the mayor of Kyiv and the chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration for special procedures in general.

