National Security Committee Decides To Re-Vote Number Of Amendments To Law On Oligarchs - Zhelezniak

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, chairperson of the Holos faction in the Verkhovna Rada, said that the committee on national security, defense and intelligence had decided to re-vote a number of amendments to the law on oligarchs.

He wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Defense Committee met again in the morning and decided to re-vote a number of amendments to law 5599 on oligarchs," he wrote.

According to him, the committee decided to follow Article 131 of the Regulations - the correction of technical and legal inaccuracies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 23, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on oligarchs.

The National Security Committee asked ex-speaker Dmytro Razumkov to re-vote the bill on oligarchs due to a legal collision.

The parliamentarians at any one time supported amendments No. 398 (Razumkov’s) on granting the NACP the right to recognize persons as oligarchs and No. 406 (of the head of the committee Zavitnevych), the decision on recognition as an oligarch is made by the National Security and Defense Council on the basis of a proposal from the Cabinet of Ministers, a member of the NSDC, the National Bank, the Security Service of Ukraine or the Antimonopoly Committee.

