China's mobile gaming market recorded a growth in revenue in the third quarter of this year (Q3), according to a recent industry report, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

The sales revenue of the market reached about 55.5 billion yuan (about $8.6 billion) in the July-September period, up 9.09% year on year, said the report released by CNG, a research institute on the gaming industry.

"The revenue, however, saw a 0.85% decline from the second quarter", – the report said.

The country's mobile gaming sector also expanded its presence in the overseas market in the three months. The overseas sales revenue of China-developed mobile games stood at about $5 billion between July and September, jumping 12.77% from the second quarter.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources