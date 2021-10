SSU Refuses To Say Whether It Is Checking Involvement Of Poroshenko And Hontareva In Medvedchuk Case

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has refused to say whether it is checking possible involvement of former president and current Member of Parliament Petro Poroshenko (European Solidarity faction) and former governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Valeria Hontareva in the treason case against Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk (Opposition Platform – For Life faction).

This is stated in the Security Service of Ukraine’s response to an information request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

Ukrainian News Agency asked the Security Service of Ukraine whether such a check was being conducted, considering the fact that the Security Service of Ukraine’s leadership has stated that it intends to conduct such a check.

"The legal restrictions on disclosure of information about the course of a pre-trial investigation are taken into consideration when informing members of the public about the SSU’s official operations," the response states.

It did not provide further details.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine has served Medvedchuk with notification of suspicion of committing high treason by supplying coal from the non-government-controlled territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions to Ukrainian state enterprises.

The Security Service of Ukraine’s head Ivan Bakanov later announced at a news briefing that the Security Service of Ukraine intended to check the possible involvement of Poroshenko and Hontareva in the treason case against Medvedchuk.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources