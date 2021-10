The Verkhovna Rada has banned advertising of baby food.

A total of 273 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of bill No. 4554 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the document, advertising of initial infant formula and infant formula for subsequent feeding is prohibited, with the exception of some cases.

It is allowed to advertise initial infant formula and infant formula for subsequent feeding by posting it in specialized publications (including electronic) for the care of infants and/or young children; in scientific publications (including electronic); in materials (including electronic) that are distributed at seminars, conferences, symposia on medical topics, intended exclusively for persons with qualifications in the field of medicine, nutrition or pharmacy.

Said advertisements may only contain scientifically proven information, as well as information that does not give the impression that artificial feeding is equal or superior to breastfeeding.

At that, advertising of infant formula for subsequent feeding is allowed by the decision of the Ministry of Health on the recognition of Ukraine as a country that does not belong to countries with a high risk of infant mortality, in compliance with all requirements.

The bill establishes clear and strict requirements for milk and baby food.

It is forbidden to use flavors, dyes, preservatives, stabilizers and other substances that may affect the quality of the infant formula.

The document also introduced the concepts of "initial infant formula", "infant formula for subsequent feeding", "baby food" and others.

These names depend on the age of the child.

In general, the purpose of the bill is to bring the legislation of Ukraine in the field of production and circulation of baby food in line with the requirements of the legislation of the European Union.

