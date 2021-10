During First Half Of October 21, Ukrzaliznytsia Employees Not Allow 18 Passengers To Travel Due To Lack Of COV

During the first half of October 21, employees of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company did not allow 18 passengers to travel due to the lack of proper documents: a vaccination certificate or a document confirming at least one dose of vaccine, or a negative test for COVID-19.

Ukrzaliznytsia has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is also noted that representatives of the National Police were called twice to the trains.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrzaliznytsia has deployed vaccination and rapid testing points for COVID-19 at the largest railway stations.

The Cabinet of Ministers introduced the need for vaccination or PCR test for drivers and passengers of air, rail and road transport of interregional communication in regions with "yellow", "orange" or "red" level of epidemic danger from October 21.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources