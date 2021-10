The Verkhovna Rada has postponed the consideration of the draft state budget for 2022 in the first reading to Friday, October 22.

Speaker of the Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk announced this from the rostrum of the parliament, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Dear colleagues, I declare today's meeting closed," he said.

Thus, the consideration of the draft state budget is automatically postponed to Friday, October 22.

At the moment, parliamentarians are considering amendments to the draft resolution on conclusions and proposals to the draft state budget-2022 on a fractional basis.

At that, the Rada can postpone the vote on the whole for the draft resolution on conclusions and proposals to the state budget for no more than two days.

According to the regulations, Friday, October 22, is the last, second, day.

Recall that, according to article 157 of the Rada's regulations, the consideration of the draft state budget for the next year in the first reading is carried out according to the procedure of full discussion, taking into account some peculiarities.

After the completion of the discussion, a draft resolution on the conclusions and proposals for the draft state budget for the next year prepared by the profile committee on budget issues is put to a vote.

After the adoption of this draft resolution as a basis, the initiatives to the draft state budget included in the table of proposals may be put to a vote, on the consideration and voting of which the parliamentarian insists.

The state budget is considered adopted in the first reading if, in support of the vote as a whole, the majority of the parliamentarians from the constitutional composition of the Rada voted for the draft resolution on the conclusions and proposals to the state budget for the next year.

The conclusions and proposals for the state budget-2022 approved by the parliament acquire the status of the Budgetary Conclusions of the Parliament.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 15, the Cabinet of Ministers proposed to the Rada to adopt the 2022 state budget with revenues of UAH 1,267.4 billion, expenditures of UAH 1,441.9 billion and a deficit of 3.5% of GDP.

On September 21, the Rada adopted the draft state budget-2022 for consideration.

