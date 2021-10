China launched the crewed spaceship Shenzhou-13 on Oct. 16, sending three astronauts to its space station core module Tianhe for a six-month mission. This was reported by the Xinhua News Agency.

To solve the problem of using the bathroom in outer space, a research team from Donghua University in eastern China's Shanghai has developed a "space toilet".

Since the 1990s, the research team of Donghua University has been carrying out multi-disciplinary research using aerospace sanitary materials. They also designed a special toilet for female astronauts.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources