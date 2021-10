Kyiv Will Decide On Introduction Of Additional Restrictions In Conditions Of "Red" Zone On October 22 - Klitsc

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko states that Kyiv will decide on the introduction of additional restrictions in the "red" zone on October 22.

He announced this at a meeting of the Kyiv City Council, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On Friday, a meeting of the commission for emergency situations of the city will be held. The commission will decide on the introduction of additional restrictions on the functioning of the capital in the conditions of the "red" zone, which we will get into one of these days," he said.

Klitschko instructed the Department of Health to intensify the campaign to vaccinate residents of the city.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 20, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 22,415 over October 19 to 2,701,600, and the number of deaths increased by 546 over October 19 to 62,389; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 18.5%, and the number of new deaths increased by 10.3%.

The State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies has classified Zaporizhia, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions to the "red" zone of epidemic danger since October 18.

The State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies classified Sumy region as a "red" zone of epidemic danger from October 23.

The Minister of Development of Communities and Territories Oleksii Chernyshov states that seven more regions may fall into the "red" zone of epidemic danger in the near future.

It is about Zhytomyr, Luhansk, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Rivne, Khmelnytskyi and Chernivtsi regions.

