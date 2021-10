The Minister of Development of Communities and Territories Oleksii Chernyshov says states that seven more regions may fall into the "red" zone of epidemic danger in the near future.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, Zhytomyr, Luhansk, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Rivne, Khmelnytskyi and Chernivtsi regions may fall into the "red" epidemic danger zone in the near future, if anti-epidemic measures are not strengthened there.

"Let me remind you that today there are five regions in the "red" zone. The situation continues to aggravate. It is now clear that vaccination is capable of withstanding the severe course of the disease. 94% of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in a week in Ukraine have not been vaccinated," Chernyshov wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies has classified Zaporizhia, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions to the "red" zone of epidemic danger since October 18.

The State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies classified Sumy region as a "red" zone of epidemic danger since October 23.

