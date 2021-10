The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company has deployed vaccination and express testing points for COVID-19 at the largest railway stations.

Ukrzaliznytsia has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From October 21, 2021, vaccination and express testing points for COVID-19 have been operating at the country's largest railway stations. Unvaccinated passengers can take a test at a favorable price and receive a certificate, which will become the basis for travel in case of a negative result," the statement reads.

According to the statement, express testing points operate at 10 railway stations: Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Zaporizhia, Mukachevo, Kryvyi Rih, Vinnytsia and Poltava.

It is specified that passengers with a train ticket will be able to carry out this medical examination for UAH 350.

It is also specified that the CSD Medical Laboratory became the agent of the railway in carrying out express testing, it was this company that offered the most favorable cost of services.

Besides, from now on, free vaccination points begin to operate at five railway stations: Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Odesa and Dnipro.

In the future, Ukrzaliznytsia plans to expand the list of stations where vaccination and testing points will operate.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrzaliznytsia has approached 20 laboratories with a proposal to organize coronavirus testing points at the country's largest train stations.

The Cabinet of Ministers introduced the need for vaccination or PCR test for drivers and passengers of air, rail and road transport of interregional communication in regions with "yellow", "orange" or "red" level of epidemic danger from October 21.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources