NBU Decides To Ban Deposits In Russian Rubles In Ukraine

From November 21, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) introduces a ban on deposit accounts of individuals in Russian rubles.

This is stated in the decree of the NBU No. 103 of October 8, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Banks (branches, outlets) are prohibited from carrying out cash transactions to receive cash in foreign currency of the occupying state for crediting to the deposit accounts of individuals," the statement reads.

Thus, the holders of deposit accounts in Russian rubles will not be able to replenish them in cash through the cash desks of banks.

The decree comes into force on November 21, 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the NBU, at the beginning of September, individuals held the equivalent of UAH 321 million in Russian rubles in Ukrainian banks.

At the same time, on deposit accounts - UAH 3 million.

In November 2014, the National Bank already prohibited banks from attracting new deposits and lending in Russian rubles.

