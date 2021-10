Vaccination Centers To Operate In Regions With "Red" Level Of Epidemic Danger - Health Ministry

Vaccination centers will operate in regions with a "red" level of epidemic danger.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the relevant changes, which will allow vaccination centers to operate in regions with a "red" level, were made to the Cabinet of Ministers resolution No. 1236 at a government meeting on October 20.

"I advise residents of those regions that are at the "yellow" level not to wait for an enhancement of quarantine, then in queues wait for the vaccination. It is necessary to do 1.5 million vaccinations per week. The regions where the "red" level has been established are already proving: as soon as the epidemic measures were intensified, the number of people wishing to be vaccinated increased dramatically," said Minister of Health Viktor Liashko.

It is noted that at the moment, five regions are in the "red" zone of epidemic danger.

These are Kherson, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Odesa regions.

It is also noted that since the introduction of enhanced anti-epidemic restrictions in these regions, the number of vaccinations in these regions has doubled.

A total of 14,865,911 vaccinations have been made during the vaccination campaign.

The record number of vaccinations was made on October 19 - 226,587, of which 142,141 people received the first dose of the vaccine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal instructed Health Minister Viktor Liashko to update and approve the vaccination schedule for each region.

The Ministry of Health intends to increase vaccination coverage against COVID-19 to 1.5 million vaccinations per week.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources