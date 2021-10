Court Refuses To Authorize Arrest Of Delta Bank Ex-Owner Lahun, Places Him Under Round-The-Clock House Arrest

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has refused to authorize arrest of Delta Bank’s former owner Mykola Lahun on suspicion of embezzling UAH 1 billion and set a bail of UAH 1 million for him and instead decided to place him under round-the-clock house arrest.

The Prosecutor General's Office stated this in its response to an information request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

Prosecutors at the Prosecutor General's Office petitioned the court to authorize detention of the former owner of Delta Bank and set a bail of UAH 1 billion for him, as well as to authorize detention of two deputy chairmen of the bank's board of directors and the director of a related financial company and set bails of UAH 2.497 million, UAH 1 million, and UAH 1.498 million, respectively, for them.

On October 13, the court placed Lahun and a deputy chairman of the bank's board of directors under round-the-clock house arrest and placed another deputy chairman of the bank’s board of directors and the director of the related financial company under nighttime house arrest.

On October 18, prosecutors at the Prosecutor General's Office filed appeals against these decisions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General's Office has served the former owner of Delta Bank with notification of suspicion of embezzling UAH 1 billion.

The court also seized 200 land plots belonging to the former owner of Delta Bank.

