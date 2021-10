All Types Of Interregional Transportation From October 21 Will Be Available Only For Passengers With COVID Cer

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal states that all types of interregional transportation from October 21 will be available only for passengers vaccinated against coronavirus or who have a negative PCR test.

He said this during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Health said in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From tomorrow, new rules for passenger transportation begin to work. All interregional transportation will be allowed only if passengers have a COVID certificate or a valid negative PCR test. We are talking about rail, aviation, and bus transport. Public transport in cities and transportation within the same region is not yet subject to these new rules. Vaccinations and restrictions for the unvaccinated will allow us not to introduce a lockdown, which will contribute to economic recovery," the Prime Minister said.

Shmyhal also recalled that in the regions where the "red" level of epidemic danger is established, business and public institutions will be able to operate provided that all employees and visitors are 100% vaccinated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers does not plan to introduce a full lockdown throughout the country.

