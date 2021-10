Kyiv intends to increase fares for municipal public transport.

The press service of the Kyiv City State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This is an unpopular step that we have to take in order to maintain the stable operation of utilities-carriers. Today, in the face of rising energy tariffs, leaving the cost of travel at the current level means: drive carriers into debt holes, and subsequently paralyze the work of transport companies. That is why we are forced to start the procedure to increase the tariff. Now we are awaiting proposals from utilities regarding the economic feasibility of the tariff. After that, a reasonable cost of travel will be formed, and we will submit the proposal for public discussion," said First Deputy Chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk.

According to him, in the summer in many large cities of Ukraine, the cost of travel in public transport increased.

In particular, the fare went up in Lviv, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhia.

“We have postponed the moment of increasing the cost of travel as long as possible. Today, when the city took measures not to increase the tariff for the heating medium for the population, to compensate for the difference at the expense of the local budget, to increase funding for the already subsidized public transport is simply impossible. Such a step can lead to underfunding of city programs, which are critically important for many people in Kyiv," Povoroznyk emphasized.

He noted that at the same time, the capital retains all available travel benefits for the people of Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May Kyiv set new standards for passenger transportation by buses.

