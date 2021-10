Shmyhal Expects Approval Of USD 700 Million Tranche Allocation To Ukraine By IMF Board Of Directors In Novembe

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expects the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) board of directors to approve the next tranche of USD 700 million to Ukraine in November.

He stated this at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This week, agreements were reached at the working level with the International Monetary Fund, and we expect that in November the IMF Council will approve a new tranche in the amount of USD 700 million," the Prime Minister said.

He stressed that Ukraine persistently worked to ensure that such an agreement was reached, and considers it the result of the reforms taking place in the state.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 18, the IMF announced that the mission of the International Monetary Fund and the Ukrainian authorities had reached an agreement at the staff level on the first revision of the stand by program.

This paves the way for the results of the first review of the stand by program and the request for an extension of the program to be presented to the IMF's board of executive directors.

The completion of the first revision will make it possible to talk about a tranche in the amount of SDR (special drawing rights) 500 million, which is the equivalent of about USD 700 million.

