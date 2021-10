The Cabinet of Ministers has no plans to introduce a full lockdown throughout the country.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at a government meeting on Wednesday, October 20, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Even in the "red" zone, business and public institutions can work if all visitors and workers are fully vaccinated. We do not plan to introduce a full lockdown throughout the country and stop the economy," the Prime Minister said.

However, he added that the only alternative to lockdown is mass vaccination.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has introduced the mandatory vaccination or PCR test for drivers and passengers of air, rail and road transport of interregional communication in regions with "yellow", "orange" or "red" epidemiological level from October 21.

