European Commission Confirms Compliance Of Ukrainian Control Over Production And Certification Of Dairy Produc

The European Commission has completed an audit of the official control over the production and certification of milk and dairy products from Ukraine, which are intended for export to the European Union, and confirmed their compliance with European standards.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

"The European Commission has completed an audit of official control over the production and certification of milk and dairy products from Ukraine, which are intended for export to the European Union. Therefore, the State Food Safety Service has successfully passed the last stage of inspections and officially passed the mission," the statement reads.

It is noted that the audit was conducted from March 1 to March 12 this year, after which the official assessment of its results continued.

"The results of the audit confirm the effectiveness of the state control system in Ukraine, which is carried out by the State Food and Consumer Service in the international arena. I hope that Ukrainian manufacturers will continue to maintain a high level of quality for products supplied both to the domestic market and abroad," said the head of the State Food Safety Service Vladyslava Mahaletska.

It is also reported that in 2016 there was an increase in access to EU markets for products of animal origin from Ukraine.

In particular, in January 2016, Ukraine received permission to export dairy products to the EU.

Since the second half of 2016, 13 Ukrainian enterprises have started exporting dairy products to the EU.

As of October 2021, 25 Ukrainian enterprises supply milk and dairy products to the EU.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 2021 compared to September 2020, milk production decreased by 5.1% or 41,600 tons to 777,500 tons.

In August 2021, compared to August 2020, milk imports increased 2.2 times or by USD 1.151 million to USD 2.120 million, exports decreased by 11.3% or USD 0.104 million to USD 0.814 million.

In 2020, compared to 2019, milk imports increased 3.3 times or by USD 8.048 million to USD 11.624 million, exports decreased by 21.6% or USD 3.306 million to USD 12.006 million.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources