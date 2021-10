Exclusively for the Oman market, Zlatogor launched premium edition of their whiskey “Highland Fox”. Having an extremely fruitful cooperation with our strategic partner for the Middle East - Azura General Trading Ltd, a leading procurement company in the region and the combined effort with the founder Anita Saimon, we have been able to successfully promote our brand and make it a favorite product among the consumers in Oman.

Owner of Zlatogor Distillery Ludmila Rusalina stated: "Oman is a very promising dynamic market and we feel confident that in cooperation with Azura we will introduce new Zlatogor products in the country and expand our market share”.

"When Highland Fox was introduced into the GCC market, the product launch had some constructive feedbacks from the experts in terms of sizing and labelling. Zlatogor worked on these and gave us a quality product which met the market requirements well. We see a promising 2022 for Zlatogor products." Anita Saimon

