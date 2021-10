A new Ukrainian cryptocurrency exchange, Qmall, will soon be launched in Ukraine.

This was reported by RBC-Ukraine following a statement of the Ukrainian IT businessman and projects’ CEO, Bohdan Prylepa.

According to him, the Prof-IT company, which specializes in the development of blockchain solutions and cryptocurrency exchanges around the world, is already completing the development of Qmall.

The launch of the exchange is scheduled for November 2021, and the presentation itself will take place on BlockchainUA, which will be held in Kiev on November 3rd.

"The uniqueness of the project is that it will be the very first Ukrainian exchange, fully regulated by the Ministry of Finance and the National Bank. We are also developing a serious platform for one of the ministries, while we’ll keep the intrigue for ourselves, it will be a big breakthrough for Ukraine," Prylepa insisted.

The businessman believes that a Ukrainian legal crypto exchange is necessary because trading on foreign exchanges is very dangerous. There are known cases of accounts being frozen there and people being unable to even access their money. Internal hacker attacks often occur on such exchanges.

Therefore, it is imperative that the exchange be Ukrainian so that it has its own office in the country. This is an additional guarantee of safe investment and safe work with cryptocurrency in Ukraine, he adds.

"In addition, the advantage of the domestic exchange will be training in trading operations and increasing financial literacy when working with cryptocurrency. Two companies will undertake this task: cryptology.key and the 001k project. After all, our company plans to create courses for financial literacy and provide training in trading. On top of it all, this will also ensure that no coins be created only in order to fraudulently extort money from people." - Prylepa summed up.

The co-owner of the Qmall project is IT businessman Mykola Udianskyi, a member of the TOP-100 richest Ukrainians of 2021.

Prof-IT is also currently in the process of launching three more exchanges in Austria, England, and Malaysia.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has legalized virtual assets. The corresponding bill № 3637 in the second reading was supported by 276 people's deputies.

