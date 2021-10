The Servant of the People parliamentary faction has expelled Member of Parliament Liudmyla Buimister from the faction.

Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk announced this at a parliamentary session, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are informing you about the expulsion of Member of Parliament Liudmyla Anatoliivna Buimister from the Servant of the People political party’s parliamentary faction," he said, reading the corresponding announcement.

The Servant of the People parliamentary faction made the decision to expel Buimister after collecting the required number of signatures in support of her expulsion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Servant of the People parliamentary faction’s leader David Arakhamia called for Buimister’s expulsion from the faction in late September for voting against the law on oligarchs.

According to him, Buimister did not mind being expelled from the faction.

