The parliament could adopt a bill on separation of the powers of the mayor of Kyiv and the chairperson of the Kyiv city administration by December, using a special procedure.

First Deputy Parliament Speaker Oleksandr Korniyenko, who is also the leader of the Servant of the People party, announced this to reporters, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We promised that it would be adopted by December and that it would come into force by New Year. I think we will remain on schedule,” he said.

According to him, the bill will be adopted via a special procedure because about 1,000 amendments were proposed after its first reading.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Parliamentary Committee on State Power will resume the consideration of the bill on separation of the powers of the mayor of Kyiv and the chairperson of the Kyiv city administration on October 20.

