U.S. Supports Defense Reform In Ukraine To Reach NATO Membership Criteria

The United States of America supports defense reform in Ukraine to meet the criteria for membership in the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO).

The head of the U.S. Department of Defense Lloyd Austin said this at a briefing by the Ministers of Defense of the United States and Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We remain steadfast in supporting Ukraine's defense reform, which will help achieve the criteria for full NATO membership," he said.

Austin noted that since 2014, the United States has allocated more than USD 2.5 billion for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to ensure territorial integrity and protect territorial waters.

Besides, he said that the Black Sea region is very important for the United States.

"Russia is the stone that hinders peaceful regulation," Austin said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Pentagon Austin will visit Ukraine on Tuesday.

