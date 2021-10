Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Roman Abramovskyi wrote a letter of resignation.

Chairperson of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada David Arakhamia announced this to journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I saw him (Abramovskyi), he wrote a statement. I saw that he wrote a statement. I went just in time to the chairperson (of the Verkhovna Rada), and he left. At his own request (he wrote) ... The circumstances coincided that I saw that he went out and he wrote a statement," said the head of the faction.

The MP noted that the votes of the MPs for his resignation will definitely be found.

One of the reasons for the Servant of the People dissatisfaction with the minister's work, Arakhamia said, is that the regions are dissatisfied with the State Ecological Inspectorate, since it is "a very corrupt institution."

At the same time, the head of the faction admits the appointment of one of the faction members to the post of Minister of Ecology instead of Abramovskyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 15, the National Security and Defense Council appealed to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal with a request to consider the issue of the effectiveness of the leadership of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources at the next meeting.

