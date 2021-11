The robotics plant will be commissioned in the first quarter of 2022. Photo: Xinhua.

East China is about to start a "robotic-assisted" project. This was reported by the State News Agency of the PRC Xinhua.

In Shanghai, Swiss tech giant ABB will build a robotics plant that will go into operation in the first quarter of 2022. At a meeting of the International Advisory Council of Business Leaders of the Mayor of Shanghai, ABB Chairman Peter Voser said that the total investment will amount to $150 million.

The new plant, which will occupy an area of ​​67 thousand square meters. meters, aims to become the most modern, flexible and automated enterprise in the global robotics industry and a leading center for "robot-assisted production".

To implement the principle "robots make robots, a powerful R&D center will be established at ABB's new Shanghai plant to accelerate innovation in artificial intelligence.

Manufacturing at the plant will be based on automated islands, where robots will move from one workstation to another, allowing for greater personalization and more flexibility in the manufacturing process than traditional linear manufacturing systems.

ABB has 27 companies in China with 15,000 employees. The activities of these companies cover a multi-vector business process that includes research and development, production, sales and services.

