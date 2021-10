Chinese draft law says no to tiger parents

The draft law on family education in China. Photo by Xinhua.

Chinese lawmakers are mulling over a draft law banning parents from placing an excessive academic burden on their children. This was reported by the Xinhua News Agency.

The draft law on family education promotion was submitted to the ongoing session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee for its third reading.

The draft stipulates that parents or other guardians of minors should appropriately organize childrens' time for study, rest, recreation and physical exercise.

