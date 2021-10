The parliamentary committee on budget matters has recommended that the Ukrainian Parliament adopt a draft state budget for 2022 as a whole.

Member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Holos party faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers suggests that the Verkhovna Rada adopt the State Budget 2022 with the revenues of UAH 1,267.4 billion, expenditures of UAH 1,441.9 billion, and a deficit of 3.5% of the gross domestic product.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the draft state budget for 2022 provides for Pension Fund’s budget growth of 6.2% year over year to UAH 531 billion.

