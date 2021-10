Court Selects No Measure Of Restraint For Blogger Sharii’s Mother-In-Law

The court has not considered the issue of selecting a measure of restraint for the mother-in-law of blogger Anatolii Sharii.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from a well-informed source in the prosecutor's office.

He said that the measure of restraint had been picked neither for Sharii’s mother-in-law nor journalist Anastasia Belohlazova.

He noted that on Tuesday, October 19, court records on three of four figures would be passed to a court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine has notified Alla Bondarenko, Sharii’s mother-in-law, of suspicion of forging documents on re-registration of his political party.

