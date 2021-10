The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has elected Chairperson of the Servant of the People party / First Deputy Chairperson of the parliamentary faction, Oleksandr Korniyenko, as the first deputy chairperson of the Ukrainian Parliament.

A total of 256 parliamentary members backed his appointment when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Korniyenko, 37, was born in Kyiv.

Prior to his parliamentary work, he worked as a concert director and manager of the Ukrainian rock band Kryhitka (Kryhitka Tsakhes), executive producer of the creative association The Last Barricade, co-founder of the youth organization SIM - Union of Initiative Youth, which was engaged in non-formal education and creative leisure of youth, and the chairman of the supervisory board of the non-governmental organization Youth Projects Exchange.

Korniyenko also worked as a social trainer and business coach.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Rada had previously elected Stefanchuk as the chairman of the parliament, recalling him from the post of first vice speaker.

