The Health Ministry intends to expand the coverage with vaccinations against Covid-19 to 1.5 million vaccinations a week.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Health Minister Viktor Liashko, each region has received a certain number of vaccines in compliance with its abilities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has urged Health Minister Viktor Liashko to renew and approve vaccination schedules for every region.

On October 18, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 15,579 over October 17 to 2,660,273, and the number of deaths increased by 538 over October 17 to 61,348; at the same time, the number of new cases rose 1.6 times, and the number of new deaths rose 3 times.

According to the report, as of the morning of October 19, a total of 2,660,273 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 61,348 deaths; 2,337,194 had recovered.

On October 18, a total of 15,579 new disease cases were recorded, 538 people died, and 7,776 people recovered.

Therefore, as of October 18, the number of newly infected people was higher than that of those who recovered (15,579 vs 7,776).

At the same time, on October 18, a total of 2,852 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized, down 8.8% over October 17.

On October 17, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 9,524 over October 16 to 2,644,694, and the number of deaths increased by 177 over October 16 to 60,810; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 15.6%, and the number of new deaths decreased by 19.2%.

On October 16, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 11,288 over October 15 to 2,635,170, and the number of deaths increased by 219 over October 15 to 60,633; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 13%, and the number of new deaths decreased by 20.9%.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources