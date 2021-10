Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has instructed Health Minister Viktor Liashko to update and approve the vaccination schedule for each region.

This is indicated in the statement of the Office of the President following the results of a conference call on countering the COVID-19 pandemic chaired by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the meeting, the head of government instructed the head of the Ministry of Health to immediately update and approve the vaccination schedule for each region. The heads of the regional state administration must provide schedules to the vaccination points, approve and monitor their observance," the statement says.

According to Shmyhal, a total of eight million people have been vaccinated in Ukraine at the moment, of which 6.5 million received two doses, and the rate of vaccination for five weeks in a row remains at the level of 750,000-760,000.

Over the past week, 762 thousand vaccinations were made.

In turn, Liashko noted that 95% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

At that, Zelenskyy instructed to carefully monitor the situation with the work of vaccination centers in the regions during the week, especially on weekends.

"It is quite clear that it is more convenient for people to get vaccinated on Saturday and Sunday. The task of the Ministry of Health and local authorities is to provide such an opportunity," the head of state said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies has classified Zaporizhia, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions to the "red" zone of epidemic danger since October 18.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources