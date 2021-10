Court Receives Lawsuit Against Health Ministry To Cancel Order On List Of Professions For Mandatory Vaccinatio

The Kyiv District Administrative Court received a lawsuit against the Ministry of Health to revoke the order to approve the list of professions whose employees are subject to mandatory vaccination.

The press service of the court has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The court is asked to declare illegal the order of the Ministry of Health on the approval of the list of professions whose employees are subject to mandatory vaccination. The corresponding claim was submitted to the District Administrative Court of the city of Kyiv. The plaintiff is Dmytro Lamza," the statement reads.

The plaintiff asks the court to declare illegal and invalid the order of the Ministry of Health of October 4 "On the approval of the list of professions, industries and organizations whose employees are subject to mandatory preventive vaccinations."

Also, the court received an application for securing the claim, where the plaintiff asks the court to suspend the relevant order of the Ministry of Health.

Now the court is deciding the issue of opening proceedings on this administrative claim and is looking into the existence of legal grounds for taking measures to ensure it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, the Ministry of Health approved a list of professions whose employees are subject to mandatory vaccination against coronavirus.

This list includes employees of: central executive authorities and their territorial bodies; local state administrations and their structural divisions; institutions of higher, postgraduate, professional, general secondary education and scientific institutions, regardless of the type and form of ownership.

