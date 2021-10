The Russian Federation conducts landing exercises in the case of destabilization in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As part of a large-scale command and staff exercise, the crews of about 20 Mi-8AMTSh helicopters of the Air Force and Air Defense Association of the Southern Military District ensured the landing of motorized rifle units of the coastal defense formation of the Black Sea Fleet during the drawing of practical actions of troops at the Opuk training ground in Crimea. According to the scenario of the drawing of hostilities, conditional bandit formations entered the territory of the republic with the aim of carrying out terrorist attacks and destabilizing the situation in other regions of the Southern Federal District," the statement reads.

Militants were blocked by the forces of motorized rifle divisions of the army corps with the support of tactical airborne assault.

It is also noted that, together with the tactical groups of the combat arms, the bandit groups were destroyed.

The landing of personnel was carried out in an assault manner from the position of helicopters hovering above the ground using rope and other special means.

The command post is attended by formations and military units of the Southern Military District, as well as units of military bases deployed in Abkhazia, Armenia, South Ossetia, as well as part of the forces of the Black Sea Fleet, the Caspian Flotilla, which will work out practical actions in the waters of the Black and Caspian Seas.

In total, about 8,000 servicemen are involved in the command post with the associations and formations of the Southern Military District, about 350 units of weapons and military equipment from the combined arms armies, air force and air defense formations, formations and units of the combat arms and special forces of district subordination, the forces of the Black Sea Fleet and Caspian flotilla.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, the SSU held an exercise to neutralize enemy sabotage groups near the border with Russia.

