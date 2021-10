Oleksii Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police, said that the police intend to check the certificates of vaccination against coronavirus by QR code.

The communication department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has said this in a statement referring to the words of Biloshytskyi on the air of the Snidanok z 1+1 show on the 1+1 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Biloshytskyi said that the National Police, together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, developed and began integrating the appropriate software on police tablets for quick verification of certificates from the Diia electronic service or by scanning a paper version of it.

"Employees of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the field, as well as employees of the patrol police of Ukraine will check the reliability of vaccination certificates of citizens from October 21. The check will be carried out in crowded places where the disease may spread - during transportation, visits of establishments, markets, trading floors," said the first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department.

Biloshytskyi noted that the paper vaccination certificates must contain the following details: information about the type of vaccination, the number of vaccination doses, the doctor's signature and the seal of the official health care institution.

"All data on the vaccination of citizens is already in the registry, which is also connected to international databases. The information will be checked very carefully. Employees who will check the vaccination certificates must make sure that the certificate is valid, because there are known cases of falsification," he said.

For the production and sale of counterfeit medical documentation, offenders may face a penalty ranging from a fine of UAH 17,000 to 5 years in prison.

When using fake certificates and certificates of vaccination, a punishment is provided from a fine of up to UAH 850 to restriction of freedom for up to 2 years.

“People who order and buy fake vaccination certificates, if a forged document is found and attempts to use it, will be held accountable for violating quarantine conditions. This can be a fine from UAH 17,000 to UAH 34,000. If it is proved that a person suffering from a coronavirus infection has spread the disease, he can be prosecuted," Biloshytskyi added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has extended the validity of the coronavirus vaccination certificate from 180 to 365 days.

