A cold wave drove temperatures in Beijing below zero degrees Celsius, setting a record low for the mid-October period, the municipal meteorological authority said. This was reported by the Xinhua News Agency.

A cold wave drove temperatures in Beijing. Photo by Xinhua.

A temperature of minus 0.2 degrees was the lowest recorded in the 10 days from Oct. 11 to 20 by a city observatory since 1969.

The meteorological department said Beijing will see mainly sunny weather in the next three days.

