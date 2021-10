Ukraine Ups Grain Export By 11.7% To 16.5 Million Tons Since Early 2021/2022 Marketing Year

Since early 2021/2022 marketing year (July 2021 – June 2022) and as at October 18, Ukraine had boosted grain export by 11.7% or 1,735,000 tons year over year to 16,536,000 tons.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, Ukraine exported 10,737,000 tons of wheat, 4,022,000 tons of barley, 52,200 tons of rye, and 1,540,000 tons of corn.

Besides, Ukraine had lowered the exportation of wheat flour and flour made from other crops by 33.4% or 19,700 tons to 39,300 tons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, in the 2020/2021 marketing year, Ukraine cut grain exportation by 21% or 12 million tons year over year to 44.7 million tons.

