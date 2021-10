Official Cape Verde Cannot Detain Russia’s Ambassador Poklonskaya Over Her Diplomatic Status – Interior Minist

Cape Verde authorities will not be able to detain former prosecutor of Crimea / Russia’s ambassador in the state Natalia Poklonskaya over her diplomatic status.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from a well-informed source in the Ministry of Interior Affairs.

At the same time, he said that Poklonskaya can be detained in any other country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Poklonskaya as Russia's ambassador to Cape Verde.

