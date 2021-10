The High Anti-Corruption Court has acquitted former infrastructure minister Volodymyr Omelian within the case upon his order to lower commercial sea ports fee rates, which led to a decline in state budget earnings on a massive scale.

The Court announced its ruling on Monday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Omelian was accused of a crime under Article 211 (issuing regulations that reduce budget revenues or increase budget expenditures in violation of the law) of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

The ruling of the High Anti-Corruption Court can be appealed against.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court has started announcing a sentence against former infrastructure minister Omelian, who is likely to be imprisoned for 2-6 years.

