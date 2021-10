"Over 80,000 suspects involved in more than 37,000 cases of internet-related crimes have been detained amid a nationwide campaign to regulate cyberspace this year", – the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) said, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

"During the crackdown, over 4,600 suspects were arrested for illegally collecting, sharing and reselling personal information for profit, and over 1,400 suspects were arrested for participating in extortion by using self-media platforms", – the MPS said.

In cooperation with the education authority, police authorities have also shut down 16 websites distributing vulgar materials involving minors.

