Wizz Air (Hungary) intends to launch 26 new flights from Kyiv (12), Lviv (9), Odesa (3) and Kharkiv (2) in 2021-2022.

The airline has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, the company intends to launch flights on the route from Kyiv to Paris (France) from December 17, Eindhoven (Netherlands) from December 18, Brussels-Charleroi (Belgium) from December 19, Barcelona from March 27, Malaga from May 2, Madrid from may 3 (all - Spain), Nice (France) from May 3, Porto (Portugal) from July 1, Alicante (Spain) from July 2, Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg (France) and Palma de Majorca (Spain) from August 1, Chania (Greece) from August 2.

The company also plans to launch new flights on the route from Lviv to Madrid (Spain), Eindhoven (Netherlands) from March 27, Paris (France) and Barcelona (Spain) from March 28, Brussels-Charleroi (Belgium) and Nice (France) from June 1, Treviso (Italy) and Thessaloniki (Greece) from June 2, Athens (Greece) from June 4.

Besides, the company intends to launch new flights on the route from Odesa to London (United Kingdom) from March 27, Pardubice (Czech Republic) and Athens (Greece) from July 2, and on the route from Kharkiv to Thessaloniki (Greece) from March 29 and Pardubice (Czech Republic) from June 2.

Ticket price start from UAH 809 or EUR 24.99.

It is noted that the airline plans to serve 117 destinations from Ukraine to 22 countries of the world.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Wizz Air intends to launch flights on the Kyiv-Stockholm-Skavsta (Sweden) route from December 16.

