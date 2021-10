Hryvnia-denominated Ukrainian government bonds will be included in the JPMorgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM) from March 31, 2022.

The Ministry of Finance announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to JP Morgan Global Index Research, Ukrainian government bonds are expected to be included in the JPMorgan GBI-EM Global Diversified (GBI-EM GD) from March 31, 2022.

A bond series that meets the requirements of the index will be initially included in all the three GBI-EM indices. These are OVDPs with a 15.84% coupon maturing in February 2025 (UA4000204150).

“We are grateful to the JP Morgan Index team for the good news. Inclusion of hryvnia-denominated government bonds in the JPMorgan GBI-EM will help us achieve the objectives of our Medium Term Public Debt Management Strategy. We would like to have more hryvnia instruments that are suited to the index. Therefore, we will issue all hryvnia-denominated bonds with maturities of more than four years in amounts sufficient to be included in the JPMorgan GBI-EM index," the government ombudsman for public debt management, Yurii Butsa, is quoted as saying in the statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Finance raised UAH 258.8 billion, USD 3.9 billion, and EUR 845 million through the placement of domestic government loan bonds in 2020.

The Ministry of Finance raised UAH 227.6 billion, USD 4.3 billion, and EUR 387 million through the placement of government loan bonds in 2019.

