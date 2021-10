From October 21, passengers of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company are required to have a certificate of vaccination against Covid-19 or a negative PCR test.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of Ukrzaliznytsia.

"On October 11, the Cabinet of Ministers amended resolution No. 1236, which provides for tougher rules for passenger transportation in regions with a significant spread of COVID-19," the statement reads.

According to the rules of transportation during the quarantine period, updated by the Cabinet of Ministers, from October 21, long-distance railway transportation at the "yellow" and "red" levels will be allowed to passengers, provided that they have:

- a document confirming the receipt of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine;

- or a document confirming the receipt of a full course of vaccination (international, domestic or foreign certificate of vaccination against COVID-19);

- or a negative result of a PCR test or an express test for the determination of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus antigen, valid for 72 hours (as of the time of boarding the train).

It is noted that for passengers under the age of 18, the presence of the abovementioned documents, except for a travel document and an identity document, is not required.

"Ukrzaliznytsia will provide control over the availability of these documents together with the ticket and identification document at the entrance to the car. In the absence of any of the three aforementioned documents, the conductor or steward has the right to prevent the passenger from traveling. Refunds for purchased tickets in case of refusal to travel are carried out in accordance with the rules for the transportation of passengers," the statement reads.

Also, Ukrzaliznytsia will ensure the availability of certificates of vaccination or negative PCR tests for employees.

"The new rules for the transportation of passengers are a forced step to curb the spread of coronavirus disease, to preserve the life and health of passengers and train crews. Therefore, Ukrzaliznytsia organizes random checks on compliance with quarantine requirements along the route of trains and asks passengers to immediately report to the support service about any cases of violation of the updated rules of travel," summarized in the statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 11, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced the compulsory vaccination or PCR test for drivers and passengers of air, rail and road transport of interregional communication in regions with a "yellow", "orange" or "red" level of epidemic danger from October 21.

