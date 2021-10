Putin Appoints Poklonskaya As Ambassador To Cape Verde

Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed former member of the State Duma, the lower house of the Federal Assembly (Russian Parliament), Nataliya Poklonskaya, as the Russian Federation’s ambassador to Cape Verde.

The respective document was posted on the official legal information portal, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The respective decree was signed on October 13.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions against Poklonskaya and other former officials.

