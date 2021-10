Rada To Consider 1st Reading Of Draft State Budget For 2022 October 20 – Stefanchuk

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk is expecting the adoption of the draft state budget for 2022 on October 20.

He has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the Speaker noted that such fundamental things as defense, anti-coronavirus measures, support to medical workers will remain unchanged in the state budget for the next year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 8, the Verkhovna Rada elected Stefanchuk as the chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources