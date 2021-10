Energy Ministry Not Considering Electric Energy Import From Russia And Belarus For Upcoming Heating Season

The Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry does not consider the issue of electric energy import from the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus for the upcoming heating season.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the Energy Ministry suggested that the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities ban the import of electric energy from Russia and Belarus.

Earlier, some media sources reported that the Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry was planning to launch the importation of electric energy from Belarus from November 1 to ensure a stable heating season.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, late in September, the Energy Commission prolonged the ban on importation of electric energy from Russia and Belarus until November 1.

